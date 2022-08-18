Aug. 31, 1946—Aug. 13, 2022

WISCONSIN DELLS—Robert “Bob” Cowles Theiler, age 75, of Wisconsin Dells, WI passed away peacefully at his home, on Saturday, August 13, 2022 with his loving wife, Lori by his side.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Bob was born in Tomahawk, WI on August 31, 1946, the eldest child of Ralph “Bud” and Jean (Taylor) Theiler. Tomahawk was a very special place to Bob and is where he spent his childhood alongside his four brothers and two sisters; hunting and skiing.

Bob attended College at the University of LaCrosse before he was drafted in 1968. Afterwards, Bob liked to travel, letting no moss grow under his feet.

He finally landed in Wisconsin Dells, where he worked for the Columbia County Correctional Institution in Portage for years. He met his future wife, Lori Hames in the Dells area and they were married in 2002. It took him 55 years to meet his match and he did that in Lori.

Bob was a man’s man and loved to hunt and be outdoors. Some of his fondest memories were spent at the “Hunting Shack” in Tomahawk, on his family’s hunting land. Bob was a founding member of the Shack, and it was a source of great pride for him to be able to pass traditions and his wisdom down to the generations after him.

He was respected and loved by many, not just for his knowledge and grit, but for the way he treated people. He loved to send people flowers and you weren’t a stranger long in Bob’s presence. He made everyone feel at home. His sense of humor and soothing demeanor will be missed by many.

Bob is survived by his wife Lori; brothers: Stephen (Dawn) Theiler, Jeff (Chris) Theiler, Tomahawk, Ted (Laura) Theiler of Wisconsin Dells, and Richard (Beth) Theiler, of Tomahawk; sisters: Susan (Dan) Hoffman of Grafton and Judy (Brad) Souza of Vallejo, CA; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.

He is further survived by his mother-in-law, Sharon Schwieger; in-laws, Lisa (Jeff) Stowers, Melissa (Mike) Henry, Sheldon (Dana) Schwieger, Bill Fandrich and Larry Fandrich. Not to be forgotten, was his newest furry friend, Charlie.

He is proceeded in death by his parents and his faithful furry friends, Sport and Drake.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.