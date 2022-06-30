July 2, 1939—June 28, 2022

LODI—Robert “Bob” G. Buchanan, age 82, of Lodi, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on July 2, 1939, in Madison, the son of Robert and Geraldine (Kluever) Buchanan.

Bob proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.

He married Judy Wickham on Feb. 3, 1961, at First Lutheran Church, Lodi.

Bob owned and operated Bob’s Digging and Landscaping from 1973 until retiring in 2003.

He was a member of the EAA and was an Ultralite pilot who enjoyed flying around Wisconsin.

Bob was an avid outdoorsman who liked hunting, fishing, gardening, donating his vegetables, and playing cards, especially Euchre.

Bob is survived by his wife of 61 years, Judy; his children, Robbie (DeeDee) Buchanan, Tina (Steve) Kallenbach and Joe (Taffy) Buchanan; grandchildren, RJ Buchanan, Chelsea Buchanan, Chaffie McKenna, Eric (Andrea) McKenna, Cassandra (Joe) McKenna-Dausey, Miranda Buchanan, Tiana Buchanan, Della Buchanan, and Jace Buchanan; six great grandchildren; four sisters-in-law, Cristi (Roland) Maier, Eileen Wickham, Diana Wickham, and Karen Wickham; and brother-in-law, Ron Oimoen; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Shirley Forbes, Marilynn (Bill) Tillman and Ann Raasch; and brothers, Douglas Buchanan, Richard Buchanan, and Thomas Buchanan.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., Lodi, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022, with Chaplain Dan Pulsfus presiding. Burial will be held at County Line Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022, and also on Saturday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

