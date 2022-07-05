Sept. 30, 1951—July 1, 2022

WAUPUN—Robert “Bob” Gary Smits, age 70, passed in his sleep on Friday, July 1, 2022. This was a peaceful end to his fight with cancer.

Bob was born September 30, 1951, in Waupun, the son of Gordon and Junice (Navis) Smits. He married Kathleen (Martin) October 31, 1970. Bob did many different jobs at National Rivet & Manufacturing in Waupun from 1970 until he retired in 2017. After his retirement he worked at Tom Dooley’s as an apple peeler. In his younger years he enjoyed playing baseball, hunting, and camping with his family and friends. Later Bob was a dedicated grandfather, frequently traveling to his grandchildren’s athletic events, musicals, and concerts. He was a life-long resident of Waupun and a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church.

Bob is survived by his wife of 51 years, Kathleen; daughters: Stephanie (Stephen) Tarkowski and Tiffanie (Kyle) Ray, both of Chilton; five grandchildren: Jesse, Jack, Sara, Isaiah, and Marissa; two sisters: Darlene Westphal of Oshkosh and Sheryl Rechek of Waupun; one sister-in-law, Sue Smits of Oshkosh; and nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Waupun, with Pastor Tim Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery in Waupun. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Wednesday at Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun from 4:00—7:00 p.m. and on Thursday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for more information and to send condolences.