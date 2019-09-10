WISCONSIN DELLS - Robert “Bob” Huefner, age 69, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis. died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at his residence in Wisconsin Dells.
Funeral services were be held Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Picha Funeral Home, 321 Washington Avenue, Wisconsin Dells with Reverend Matt Gehrke officiating. Burial was at Spring Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held at Picha Funeral Home on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.
Bob was born July 15, 1950 in Portage, Wis., the son of Walter and MaryJane (Huber) Huefner. He has worked at many places in the Dells area including the CocaCola bottling plant, Scotts Construction, local farms, truck driving and at Nig’s Bar where he also was a well known, familiar face.
Bob is survived by his children, Anthony Dixon, Robert Huefner, Rebecca Huefner, Roberta Huefner and Georgiana Huefner; numerous grandchildren; brothers, David (Carol) Huefner of Lyndon Station and Peter Huefner of Wisconsin Dells; and a sister, Pearl (Brian) Kettner of Baraboo, Wis. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Patricia; and an uncle, Carl Huefner.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
