Robert “Bob” James Strieff, age 73, went to be with His Lord and Savior on January 23, 2023. Bob is survived by his wife, Lynne; children: Melissa (Cody), Connie (Matt), Frank (Joy), Tori, and Josh; siblings: Mary (Neil), Bruce (Linda), Ken (Kelly), Donna (Howard); five grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Barbara. Bob was born and raised in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. As an adult, he moved his family to California, where he lived until his “retirement” destination of Sun City West, Arizona.

Those that had the honor of knowing him knew how much love and devotion he had for his family and friends. He was extremely hard working, giving 100% to anything he did. But as much as he loved his family and friends, nothing surpassed his love for his Lord.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family requests that those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation in Bob’s name to Inspire Church (Sun City West).