July 17, 1963—Mar. 25, 2023

MAYVILLE- Robert “Bob” Jerome Trevarthen, 59, of Mayville, WI died after a third and courageous battle with Chondrosarcoma cancer on March 25th, 2023.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Mayville with the Rev. Fr. Joe Dominic presiding. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023 from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:30 p.m. at the church. Burial will take place at Norway Cemetery in Norway, Michigan.

Bob, as called by all who knew him, was born the youngest of three brothers, on July 17th, 1963 to Irene and Thomas Trevarthen in Norway, MI. He was an altar boy at St. Mary’s Church in Norway, MI. Bob graduated from Norway High School in 1981. He eventually went on to study law enforcement at Northern Michigan University.

After graduating from college, he began working for Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan before attending the Fox Valley Technical College Police Academy. Bob then began working at the Mayville Police Department from 1990 to 2005 when he retired due to his battle with Chondrosarcoma.

Throughout his career as a police officer officer he created many friends (and a few foes), many of them known to be victims of his outlandish tales and shenanigans. Even after retirement, the police department wasn’t safe from Bob’s jokes. He would frequently spend time at the department drinking coffee, chatting about life, and reminiscing.

Bob raised two wonderful boys, Michael, and David. He prided himself in being a great father. Whether he was cheering on the boys in sports, band, or other activities, Bob always made an effort to be there. They loved spending quality time together, whether for deer season at their cabin in Norway, or going out to breakfast at various places. Both men followed in their father’s footsteps to become law enforcement officers. Some of Bob’s favorite times were sitting with them and discussing their recent adventures and activities while policing.

December 5th, 2015, Bob pulled his biggest scheme yet and convinced Ronnie to marry him. They enjoyed spending their days together. Whether watching the news, monitoring the birds outside the window, or traveling to various places, he always kept things interesting. They loved to travel to Michigan together to visit family, or spend time at the cabin that Bob built in Norway, MI.

Bob wore many titles throughout the years: husband, dad, brother, friend, police officer, coach, hunter, Knights of Columbus and, perhaps his most well-known title, master storyteller. Even on the hardest days, he would be known to put a smile on his face, and yours, by reminiscing on his past adventures. Please take time to tell some of your favorite stories today, for Bob.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents Irene (Merlo) and Thomas Trevarthen, Maternal grandparents Louis and Mary (Gallinatti) Merlo, Fraternal Grandparents Gideon and Margaret (Goheen) Trevarthen.

Bob is survived by his wife, Veronica “Ronnie” Trevarthen, brothers Terrance Trevarthen, Thomas (wife Ellen) Trevarthen, his children Michael (wife Hannah) Trevarthen, David Trevarthen (girlfriend Amanda Eilbes), Step sons, Frederick Jolin, Charles (wife May Ann) Jolin, Mother of his children and ex-wife Diane Trevarthen (fiance Greg Krinke), many other family members, his loving friends, and colleagues from the Mayville Police Department.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the dedicated staff of Froedtert Hospitals in West Bend and Milwaukee, as well as Kathy Hospice in West Bend.

The family would like if you would make donations in Bob’s name to any of the following organizations: The American Cancer Society, Baggin’ for a Cure, or your local police department.

