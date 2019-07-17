MAUSTON - Robert "Bob" Louis Cerney, age 77, of Mauston, Wis. passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at Casa De Oakes in Reedsburg. In keeping with his wishes, no service will take place. Bob was born July 19, 1941, in Eagle River, Wis. to John and Irene Cerney. He married Nancy B. Tyler on November 28, 1964, in Milwaukee. Bob enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, and fishing. He worked for Wal-Mart Transportation with over two million miles retiring in November of 2012 after 18 years. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be dearly missed. Bob was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife Nancy; their children, Melissa Seib of Mishicot, Wis.; Todd Cerney of Lewisburg, P.a; as well as four grandchildren Riley and Max Seib, Spencer, Benjamin and Makenzie Cerney. www.roseberrys.com
