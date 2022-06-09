Feb. 25, 1951—June 2, 2022

WISCONSIN DELLS—Robert “Bob” P. Gavinski, age 71, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the home of his son on his beloved farm.

A Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at

St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.

Bob was born on February 25, 1951, in Portage, WI, the son of Stanley R. and Catherine (Sweeney) Gavinski. Bob was a 1969 graduate of Wisconsin Dells High School. He attended Western Michigan University where he was a three year letter winner in football and a two year Academic All -MAC award winner.

He married Kathleen Field on April 16, 1973, in Kalamazoo, MI. Bob and Kathleen were high school sweethearts, they were together for 56 wonderful years and married for 49 years. Bob and Kathleen were blessed with two sons, Garin and John Pat who both share in their father’s love for sports and the outdoors.

After college, Bob returned home where he began his 28 year teaching career at nearby Portage High School. Bob spent 41 summers working at Original Wisconsin Ducks. The last 30 years he served as a supervisor training all new Duck drivers. Bob was a student favorite and loved by all Duck employees. He was the constant presence on the Duck trails, keeping the drivers in line and often found joking with the crew at safety meetings throughout the summer. If Bob was not working at the Original Wisconsin Ducks, he could be found at the family farm hunting, cutting wood or riding around on the four-wheeler. He was truly an avid outdoorsman. He was also a devoted fan of Wisconsin Dells athletics and could be found in the front row cheering on his hometown Chiefs.

Robert is survived by his wife Kathleen; sons, Garin (Jamie Donnelly) Gavinski and John Pat (Michelle) Gavinski, both of Wisconsin Dells; brothers, John Gavinski, Dan (Jennifer) Gavinski and Tim (Laura) Gavinski, all of Wisconsin Dells; sisters, Kay Gavinski of Minneapolis, MN, Diana Anderson of Wisconsin Dells and Mary Ann (Tony) Clacko of Minneapolis, MN; his uncles; Don Gavinski of Milwaukee, WI and John Sweeney of Texas. He is further survived by many nieces and nephews among other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Stanley R. and Catherine Gavinski.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wisconsin Dells Education Foundation memorial scholarship in Bob’s name.

