Robert “Bob” R. Guenther, age 81 of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam.
Bob was born on Feb. 22, 1938, in Beaver Dam, son of Roy and Caroline (Kirchberg) Guenther. He was raised in the Fall River area and graduated from Fall River High School. Always known to be a very fair and genuine person, Bob proudly served his country in the Air National Guard. On Oct. 1, 1966, he was united in marriage to Nancy Loshinski at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. Bob worked at Mercury Marine and Kraft Foods, and later as a crossing guard in Beaver Dam. Bob loved being outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and traveling throughout the United States. A true family man, Bob cherished every opportunity he had to spend time with his family and was always very supportive of his children and grandchildren’s various activities. He was a member of St. Katharine Drexel Parish and Clarence Keske VFW Post 1163.
Bob is survived by his wife, Nancy of Beaver Dam; children, Deb (Terry) Fogarty of Columbus, Jim (Lori) Guenther of Appleton, Mary (Paul) Klas of Beaver Dam and Patti (Jim) Gartland of Beaver Dam; grandchildren, Beth, T.J. (Carmen), Matt (Abby), Dan (Haley), Patrick (Lacy), Brad (Lauren), Ashley (Mike), Joe, Sarah (Andrew), Jake, Libby, Cody, Mya and Luke; great-grandchildren, Maddi, Alex, Ana, Sophia, Ava, Allie, Evan, Aryah, Lincoln, Abram; siblings, Darlene (Charlie) Welch of Beaver Dam and Harry (Jane) Guenther of Beaver Dam; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Duane, sister Doris Becker and other relatives.
A memorial gathering for Bob will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at CORNERSTONE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11:00 a.m with Fr. Michael Erwin officiating. Inurnment will take place at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery, Beaver Dam, followed by a luncheon back at Cornerstone.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
