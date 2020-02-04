Robert “Bob” Van Erem, 89, Pewaukee

PEWAUKEE - Robert “Bob” Van Erem, age 89, of Pewaukee, passed away on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.
The memorial gathering will be at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 12 noon.
Robert John Van Erem was born on June 3, 1930, in Old Ashippun, Wis. to Edward and Martha (Wittnebel) Van Erem. At the age of 2, they moved to Clyman, Wis. and at the age of ten, to Friesland, Wis. He graduated from Randolph High School in 1947 and from Milwaukee Business Institute in 1948. Bob worked at Monarch Range for 38 years with two years in the United States Army from 1951 to 1953. After Monarch closed, he worked at Herters, Finley Industries and as a crossing guard for the city of Beaver Dam. Bob was also an alderman in the 13th ward in Beaver Dam for more than seven years. He married Elizabeth Farmer on Dec. 30, 1978, and lived in Beaver Dam most of their marriage.
Survivors include his wife, Liz; one son, James Van Erem, Sr. of Cambria; four step-children, Debbie (Charles) Kelly of Merton, Julie (Dan) Robison of Ames, Iowa, Steven (Debbie) Aberg of Waupaca, and Penny Aberg of Fond du Lac; 17 grandchildren, James (Tammy) Van Erem, Jr., Stephanie (Ross) Kirley, Cody (Jessica) McLean, Amanda (Josh) Bartolotta, Melissa (Ryan) Ptacek, Kayla (Jeff) and Rebecca Kelly, Sophie and Hannah Robison, Nathaniel, Mariah, Benjamin, Naomi, Joseph, and Cephas Aberg, Cory (Diana) and Tyler Gilgenbach; 17 great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Joseph Kovalaske, Jr., E. Lewis and MaryEllen Farmer, Mary and Jack Deters, and David and Linda Farmer; other relatives and friends. Bob was preceded in death by his parents; and his former wife, Lorraine (Kovalaske) Rehfeldt.
Memorials may be made in Robert J. Van Erem’s name to AngelsGrace Hospice.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. To leave online condolences, or for directions and other information, please visit our website at www.KoepsellFH.com.
