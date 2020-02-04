Robert “Bob” Van Erem, 89, Pewaukee

Robert John Van Erem was born on June 3, 1930, in Old Ashippun, Wis. to Edward and Martha (Wittnebel) Van Erem. At the age of 2, they moved to Clyman, Wis. and at the age of ten, to Friesland, Wis. He graduated from Randolph High School in 1947 and from Milwaukee Business Institute in 1948. Bob worked at Monarch Range for 38 years with two years in the United States Army from 1951 to 1953. After Monarch closed, he worked at Herters, Finley Industries and as a crossing guard for the city of Beaver Dam. Bob was also an alderman in the 13th ward in Beaver Dam for more than seven years. He married Elizabeth Farmer on Dec. 30, 1978, and lived in Beaver Dam most of their marriage.