April 19, 1951—April 28, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Robert “Bob” Walter Haase, 71, of Beaver Dam, died unexpectedly on April 28, 2022, at UW Hospital.

There will be a memorial gathering for Bob at Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

Bob was born on April 19, 1951, to Ralph and Jacquelyn (Hendry) Haase. A graduate of Beaver Dam High School and Michigan State University, he settled in South Beaver Dam in 1974, and started two businesses, Pine Hill Farms and Pine Hills Trucking, raised his family and impacted the lives of many. He was united in marriage to Sharon Cramer at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Clyman on November 11, 1972.

Bob will be sadly missed by generations of people. Described as a man who led by example, he was looked upon as a father figure to many through the years, always taking people into his home when needed, or hiring them on in his businesses to teach and give them experience, and for many, a “fresh start.” He was the man whose teenage sons’ friends could work out their detentions or debts by picking rocks in the fields, cutting wood or clearing line fences. He was like a “gentle grizzly,” always working hard along side of those around him, and never stopped until the day he died.

Having done more than his fair share of chores, through the years he raised many animals: hogs, steers, loose-housing veal, sheep, horses, turkeys and more. An avid dog lover, he always had at least two close furry friends around him. He deeply loved to work the land, each year planting thousands of acres of crops. He was never alone, for someone would always find him and wanted to ride along in his tractor or combine—from mothers with babies to old folks. Every year at the Dodge County fair, he bought many animals to support the youth animal sale. A man of many talents, he built his own house and several farm buildings, fixed on his own trucks and machinery and was always the “man to call” by relatives, friends and neighbors in need. If a neighbor’s silo auger was stuck, or a tree went down on a building, Bob would make it a priority to help.

Bob’s favorite hobbies included deer hunting with his children, and especially elk hunting in the Colorado and Montana Mountains. He enjoyed an annual winter trip to the Caribbean with his wife, camping in the summer; and, unfortunately, got only a year to enjoy time at his cabin in Northern Wisconsin. A loving husband and father, his wife and children learned so much from him. In his later years, his greatest joy was always finding and sharing a unique and special bond with each of his grandchildren, who were the only ones who could get away with “giving him a rough time!”

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, David Haase; and one sister, Nancy Hoffman; as well as in-laws: Leon Gentz, Robert Cramer, Judy and Al Koscka, Tom and Bonnie Cramer, Mike Cramer, Pat Cramer, Barb Seiler, and Charlie Kelm. He is survived by his wife; two sons: Ryan (“Josie”) of Beaver Dam, Christopher (Jill) of Columbus; and one daughter, Erin (John) Lambert of Columbus, along with their children: Megan, Aubri, Riley, Alexia, Addison, Cypress, Legend, Charlee and Carter. He is further survived by one brother, Tim (Dianne) Haase of Miamisburg, OH; and two sisters, Debra Hupf of Hazelhurst, WI, and Diane (Laine) Stowell of Winter, WI; and in-laws: Carol Gentz, Lois Cramer, Audrey and George Goesch, Marge Cramer, Rick and Patti Cramer, Karen and Dan Banes, Susan Kelm, Sandy and Gordon Arneson, Alan and Jean Cramer, and Jerry Hoffman; as well as many other close relatives and friends.

