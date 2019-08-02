BARABOO—Robert “Bob” Weiland, age 78 of Baraboo, passed away Wed., July 31, 2019, at home with family by his side. Robert, son of Ralph and Faye (Edwards) Weiland was born Dec. 26, 1940. On Feb. 26, 1984, he was united in marriage to Mary G. Schyvinch; she preceded him in death on April 15, 2018. Bob was employed by Seneca Foods for many years until his retirement. Bob enjoyed all aspects of the Baraboo River; from building homes on the river, spending time snowmobiling on the river to sitting and watching or listening to it. He loved going to the cabin, fishing, snowmobiling and 4-wheeling with Mary. Bob was an avid gardener and took pride in his talent of canning his produce.
Survivors include his sons, Doug (Melissa), Jim, Mike and Matt (Justine) Weiland; grandchildren, Austin, Haley, Jake, Jared, Jamie, Tristen and Brianna; he is further survived by his siblings, Nan (Dan) Weiland and Pat (Vicki) Weiland; as well as loving nieces; nephews; other relatives; and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Mary.
A Prayer Service will be held on Thurs., August 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to be used toward a local branch of the American Stroke Association. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Bob’s in-home caregiver, Ashley, who provided Bob and his family with kind and dignified care over the last four years.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)