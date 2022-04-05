Aug. 29, 1936—April 3, 2022

RANDOLPH—Robert “Bob” William Jonas, age 85, of Randolph, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.

Bob was born in Randolph at the family home on August 29, 1936, son of Erhardt and Norma (Wichmann) Jonas. He was a graduate of Randolph High School, class of 1954. Bob attended Milwaukee Vocational School of Barbering, graduating in 1958. He completed his apprenticeship with his uncle Arnold Wichmann, at Wichmann Barber Shop. Bob eventually bought the shop in 1986 and was renamed Jonas Barber Shop, retiring in 2019 due to health problems. He was united in marriage to Ludgeria Treder on September 27, 1958, in Fox Lake at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Bob was a member of Annunciation Catholic Parish in Fox Lake. He enjoyed hunting fishing, cooking, sharing stories and recipes with his customers. Bob was a long-time member of Randolph Fire Department and EMS.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 63-1/2 years, Ludgeria Jonas of Randolph, seven children, Greg (Dana) Jonas of Normal, Ill, Diane (Lenny) Auchtung of Salemville, Teresa (Tim) Vargo of Briggsville, Cindy (Dan) Yelk of Friesland, Rob (Deb) Jonas of Milwaukee, Patty (Scott) Rataczak of Cambria and Willy Jonas of Randolph; 18 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Ruthanne (Matt) Mohr of Pembine, WI and Alice (Ed) Borkowski of Waupun; many friends and relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, mother and father-in-law, Theodore and Lillian Treder; daughter-in-law, Jenni Jonas in 2001 and sister, Lois Jonas in 2021; brothers-in-law, Joe (Betty) Treder and Clarence (Christine) Treder.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, Annunciation Catholic Parish, 305 Green Street, Fox Lake, WI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, at church with Rev. John Radetski. Burial to follow at Annunciation Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be established to the Jonas family.

A special thank you to Dr. Antle and the wonderful staff at Marshfield Medical Center, and Randolph Clinic.

Randolph Community Funeral Home is assisting the Family