Robert Brandau, 90, South Ridge

Bob was a member of the Kendall Lions Club for fifty plus years and served as the auctioneer for their annual auction for 48 years. He received the Knight of Sight Fellowship and the Melvin Jones award, which is the organization’s highest honor. He was also a strong supporter of the Wisconsin Auctioneer’s Association. He was elected President in 1976 and received the prestigious Hall of Fame Award. Bob was a member of the Wisconsin State Legislative Board, which initiated the first license for auctioneers and was a member of the National Auctioneer’s Association for many years. His community service extended beyond Kendall as Bob donated his auction skills by selling millions of dollars in support for the National Turkey Federation, Ducks Unlimited, White Tail Deer Association, NRA, and countless other benefits.

Bob’s grandchildren all knew that gatherings would include at least one game of Crazy 8’s or Euchre. Put a deck of cards in Bob’s hand and his entire demeanor changed. His face would light up, he’d get a twinkle in his eye, and his entire vocabulary changed. He’d often times “play it alone” when he had no business even bidding in the first place…and he’d “make it.” He treasured the Canadian fishing trips with them and watching their various sporting events. In these times, they experienced a youthful, confident and spirited grandpa, whom they all cherished.