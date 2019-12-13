Robert Cigelske, 78, Fox Lake

FOX LAKE - Robert “Bob” Cigelske, age 78 of Fox Lake, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at home.
Bob was born in Beaver Dam on September 14, 1941, the son of Francis and Irene (Nieman) Cigelske. He was a Beaver Dam High School graduate and proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during Vietnam. Bob worked at various different factories throughout his life and was a member of Annunciation Catholic Parish in Fox Lake. In his free time, Bob enjoyed fishing and hunting. Each week, he would call into the local radio Want Ads and capitalize on his limit of three calls.
Bob is survived by his wife, Barbara Breitag of Fox Lake; daughter, Dawn (Mark) Kastenmeier of Beaver Dam; grandchildren, Caleb, Marisa, and Jacob; siblings, Joan (Jim) Daniels, Joe Cigelske, Dick (Marlene) Cigelske, all of Beaver Dam, and Judy Welch, of Fox Lake; good friend, Charlie (Kathy) Schindel of Fox Lake; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Mark in 2015; nephews, Victor and Steven Washtock; brother-in-law, Jerry Welch; and other relatives.
A memorial gathering for Bob will take place on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 3 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 5 p.m.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
