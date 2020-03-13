Robert Craig Klein (Bob) 73, Dyckesville, Wis., passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital Green Bay, after a short battle with cancer.
Bob was born in 1947 in Beaver Dam, Wis. to Jack and Doris Klein. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary; four children, Terri (Troy) Marcusen, New Franken, Wis.; Jacqueline Klein, Dyckesville, Wis.; Craig (Tracy) Klein, Luxemburg, Wis. and Michelle (Richard) Perkins, Salem, Wis.
He is survived by four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Also survived by a sister, Kathleen Klein, Beaver Dam, Wis.; and a brother, Charles (Patty) Klein, Appleton, Wis.; two nephews and one niece.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Doris Klein; a brother, John; and a nephew, Joseph.
Bob was an avid ham radio operator known as W9RCK and loved talking to people from all over the world.
He served three years in the military as a radar technician, while stationed in Frankfurt, Germany.
Bob held a degree in business management and had a genuine talent for sales. He retired from a job he truly loved at Fox Valley Spring Company, Appleton, Wis.
Last but not least, his greatest loves were his family and the Green Bay Packers.
The family would like to thank all of those who helped during this difficult time.
A private family gathering will be held at a later time.
