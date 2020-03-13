Robert Craig Klein (Bob) 73, Dyckesville, Wis., passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital Green Bay, after a short battle with cancer.

Bob was born in 1947 in Beaver Dam, Wis. to Jack and Doris Klein. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary; four children, Terri (Troy) Marcusen, New Franken, Wis.; Jacqueline Klein, Dyckesville, Wis.; Craig (Tracy) Klein, Luxemburg, Wis. and Michelle (Richard) Perkins, Salem, Wis.

He is survived by four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Also survived by a sister, Kathleen Klein, Beaver Dam, Wis.; and a brother, Charles (Patty) Klein, Appleton, Wis.; two nephews and one niece.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Doris Klein; a brother, John; and a nephew, Joseph.

Bob was an avid ham radio operator known as W9RCK and loved talking to people from all over the world.

He served three years in the military as a radar technician, while stationed in Frankfurt, Germany.

Bob held a degree in business management and had a genuine talent for sales. He retired from a job he truly loved at Fox Valley Spring Company, Appleton, Wis.

Last but not least, his greatest loves were his family and the Green Bay Packers.