Nov. 16, 1942—Feb. 4, 2023

JUNEAU—Robert D. Rist went to his Eternal Home on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at the age of 81 years old. He born in Lawrence, KS to Neal and Edna(Nee Pfantz) Rist.

Robert was married to the love of his life Mary (nee Van Minsel) Rist for 56 years. He was a passionate and very loyal man.

Robert worked many jobs including as a Machinist at Chrysler Outboard and Force Outboard in Hartford. He also worked at Animix until his retirement.

Robert always had to stay busy so he worked as a crossing guard for the City of Juneau which he loved doing. His love for his flowers, gardening and grandchildren was unmistakable.

He is survived by his loving wife Mary; his two children: Laurie (David) Hammann of Watertown, Kenneth (Beth) Rist of Wauwatosa; his five grandchildren: Robyn Rist, Sean Rist, David Hammann, Joshua Rist, and Scotty Lipscomb. Also surviving is his sister, Donna Kuehl. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother Edna and father Neal, and his bother, Bruce, and niece Justine.

Visitation is Saturday, February 11, 2023 from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church, 400 S. Main Street, Juneau, WI. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 PM at church. Private interment. in lieu flowers memorials to St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Juneau or memorials to the family.

The Family would like to give a special thanks to Agnesian Hospice Hope, The Elks Club of Beaver Dam, and to all that helped Robert and Mary in this journey.

The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home-Juneau is serving the family.