Robert Daniel McConochie

“Bobby” passed away on July 29, 2022, at his home in Portage, at the age of 61. Bobby was born on September 16, 1960, in Waupun, WI. He was the second son of Wilfred John “Chris” and Elizabeth (Libke) McConochie. Bobby grew up in Cambria, WI, where he attended school. He was always proud of his Scottish roots and honored to be descended from the earliest settlers in the Cambria area. Robert was employed by Olson Toon Landscaping for over 15 years and worked at a job he enjoyed very much, and even during his illness he tried to keep working when he could. He loved to brag how he was the first worker Aaron Olson hired. He worked hard and played even harder. Bobby had a great sense of humor and always enjoyed a good joke. He is survived by his four sisters: Elizabeth “BJ” Braun, Linda Challen, Stephanie (Frank, Jr.) Kiekhaefer, and Alison Bahr; He is also survived by his sisters-in law: Terri McConochie, and Lori McConochie; and many nieces and nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; maternal grandparents: August and Elizabeth (Jost) Libke; and step-grandfather, Max Libke; paternal grandparents: Christopher and Bessie Jane (Coates) McConochie; his brothers: Randall and Nicholas; one sister, Jill; and a niece, Elizabeth “Beth” (Braun) Aplin; and special friend, Dawn Williams. A special thanks to all those involved in Robert’s care during his illness. As per Robert’s wishes there will be no funeral and all memorials can be made to the Columbia County Humane Society. A private family memorial service will be held at a future date. Kratz Funeral Home-Portage (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) is assisting the family.