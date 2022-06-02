Jan. 10, 1941 – May 30, 2022

BARABOO—Robert Dewitt Mattson, born January 10, 1941, was reunited with his beautiful bride on May 30, 2022. He passed at his home surrounded by family after a recent cancer diagnosis.

Robert was born in Sparta, WI, and was a graduate of Portage High School. On January 12, 1963, he was united in marriage to Sharon Louise Bryant at United Methodist Church in Portage. From this union they had two sons, Robert and Scott.

Robert was an over-the-road truck driver for 19-plus years until an accident forced him to retire from the profession. Following the semi accident and extensive rehab, Robert went back to school for a new vocation in the optical industry, where he was so proud to have assisted people with visual impairments. Prior to the accident, Robert and Sharon had purchased a resort on Lake Delton that they owned and operated for over 10 years.

Robert was an avid golfer and enjoyed wildlife and hunting. He was a member of the Baraboo Gas and Steam Club where he enjoyed playing with engines along with his son and grandson. He especially enjoyed the comradery of the fellow members and attendees. He will be truly missed by his family and many friends.

Survivors include his sons: Robert and Scott; grandchildren: Bo (Sammi), Cory, Missy (John), Michael, Christopher and Jonathan; great-grandchildren: Victoria and Miles. In addition to his wife and parents, Robert was preceded in death by a sister, Sherry.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Baldwin Funeral Services, 520 East St., Baraboo, with Pastor Amos Vande Hei officiating. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment will take place in Walnut Hill Cemetery.