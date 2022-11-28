Aug. 12, 1954—Nov. 21, 2022

BARABOO—Robert Donald Wilke, age 68, of Baraboo, passed away on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee. Robert was born Aug. 12, 1954 in Benson, MN, one of three children born to Donald and Marlene Wilke.

Robert was a 1973 graduate of Murdock High School, and was an over-the-road truck driver for more than 50 years and 4 million miles. He loved spending time with his family and is going to be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his children: Mike (Amanda) Wilke, Shain (Kathy) Wilke, Chaz (Missy) Wilke, Shalene (Jordan) Wilke, Rhonda Wilke, Katie (Ryan) Vorndran; his mother, Marlene Wilke; brother, Jim Wilke; as well as nine grandchildren. Robert was preceded in death by his father, Donald Wilke; and sister, Kim Braaten.

There will be a celebration of life to honor Robert on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Thunderbird Lanes in Baraboo. Baldwin Funeral Services, 520 East St., in Baraboo, is assisting the family with arrangements.