BEAVER DAM - Robert E. Nelson, age 92 of Beaver Dam, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Clearview Nursing & Rehabilitation in Juneau.
Robert was born on August 7, 1926 in Summit, WI, the son of Robert and Elenora (Braunschweig) Nelson. He attended Bethany Lutheran School and graduated from Hustisford High School. A proud United States Navy veteran, Robert served his country during World War II in the South Pacific. Later in life, he cherished the Badger Honor Flight trip to Washington, DC he went on with his daughter, Nancy.
On October 25, 1947, Robert was united in marriage to Joyce Arneson in Juneau. He worked as a truck driver for Juneau Transit and JLP in Horicon. After retirement, he lived in Nokomis, Saskatchewan for over 20 years and enjoyed spending winters in Palm Springs, CA, before settling back in Beaver Dam in 2011. Robert's hobbies included hunting, fishing, golfing, trapshooting and bowling. He was a member of the Rock River Baseball League Hall of Fame and the Horicon American Legion Post 157.
Robert is survived by his children, Nancy (Jerry) Wetsch of Beaver Dam and Rob (Claudia) Nelson of California; grandchildren, Christine, James, Sarah, Patrick (Kim), Joe and Katina; five great-grandchildren; special friend, Helen Atkinson; and further survived by other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Jeffrey; and other relatives.
A memorial gathering for Robert will take place on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
If desired, memorials in Robert's name may be directed to a foster care agency of your choice, Badger Honor Flight (www.badgerhonorflight.org) or the UW Carbone Cancer Center ( www.uwhealth.org/cancer ).
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
