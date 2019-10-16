MAUSTON - Robert Ebend, age 86, of Mauston, Wisconsin passed away Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Lyndon Station, Wis. with Father Clayton Elmhorst celebrating. Visitation will be held at Conway Picha Funeral Home on Friday from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Burial will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Kildare Township, Wis.
Robert was born April 22, 1933, in Buta-ersh, Hungary. He traveled to the United States in 1952 from Hungary to Chicago, Ill., there he met and married Marija, who had emigrated from Austria. They lived and worked in Chicago until 1969, when they moved to rural Juneau County, Wisconsin. They loved country and rural life, raising crops and animals.
He is survived by his son, Robert (Rhonda) of Fort Meade, Md.; and his two grandchildren, Darren and Shawn.
The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
