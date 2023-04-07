July 21, 1935—March 31, 2023

PORTAGE—Robert Edward “Ed” Legge, Sr., 87, of Portage, WI, and formerly of Barnesville, GA, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 31, 2023.

A Memorial Service, followed by lunch, will be held on Sunday, April 23, at 11:00 a.m. in the Tivoli Chapel at Divine Savior Nursing Home in Portage, WI, where Legge lived for the last eight years. The service will be available to view via Zoom for those unable to attend in person. Please send an email to jodilegge@yahoo.com to request a Zoom link.

Born on July 21, 1935, in Monticello, GA, he was the second son of George and Nan (Jordan) Legge. He attended and graduated from Gordon Military College (a high school and junior college in Barnesville, GA), and he received a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia in 1958.

Legge married his high school and college sweetheart—Virginia Cherry—that same year, and they first settled in Barnesville where he served as Commandant of Cadets at the school everyone referred to as Gordon.

Legge was blessed with two sons, Ed. Jr. and Max, and both were born at the town’s small clinic overlooking the college campus.

Legge also served in the U.S. Army Reserves during his early adult years after college, rising to the rank of Captain.

When Legge accepted a sales position with Magic Chef, Inc. in early 1966, he moved his young family to the Atlanta suburb of Decatur, at a time when the nearby metropolis was just beginning to grow toward becoming the sprawling behemoth it is today.

Legge served the company with distinction, selling its natural gas stoves across the state of Georgia for more than 30 years and delighting customers and colleagues alike with the gift of gab and his flare for the theatrical. He once conducted a cooking demonstration with golfing legend Jack Nicklaus, and he created and inhabited a banjo-picking prospector for his company’s annual sales event, the Old Stove Roundup.

He served in various support capacities on the sideline of Atlanta Falcons football games for more than 20 years in the ‘80s and ‘90s and one of his best friends, Jerry Rhea, was the team’s original trainer. Legge was a long-time season-ticket holder and vociferous and entertaining presence at University of Georgia football games for more than 30 years.

After retirement Legge worked at various golf courses in the Atlanta area and then in Barnesville, when he and Virginia returned to live in 2004.

Legge had a heart of gold. He could start a conversation with anyone and made fast friends everywhere he went. Many of those friends remained in his life until the end. He was devoted to his wife and family and touched the hearts of many people, throughout Georgia and also in Wisconsin.

Legge is survived by his two sons: Ed (Jodi), Jr. and Max; one brother, George (Marie-Helene); four grandchildren: Julia, Cole, Joshua and Nicholas; five great-grandchildren: Carter, Caden, Walter, Zeke and Vesper; and numerous much-loved nieces, nephews and dear friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Virginia, and his older brother, Jordan (Janice).

The family would like to thank the devoted staff at Tivoli for the great care they provided during his stay there.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his memory to Gordon State College or the American Legion.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, WI, is assisting the family with arrangements. Visit https://www.pichafuneralhome.com/ to leave online condolences or for more information.