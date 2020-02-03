Robert F. Bradley, 92, Beaver Dam

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Visitation for Robert will be held on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. with Chaplain Dennis Richards officiating. Burial will take place at Fall River Cemetery.