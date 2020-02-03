Robert F. Bradley, 92, Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM - Robert F. Bradley, age 92 of Beaver Dam, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center - Beaver Dam.
Visitation for Robert will be held on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 11 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. with Chaplain Dennis Richards officiating. Burial will take place at Fall River Cemetery.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
