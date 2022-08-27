Robert F.R. Sutton

June 7, 1932—Aug. 23, 2022

SUN PRAIRIE—Robert “Bob” Sutton, age 90, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. He was born on June 7, 1932 on the family farm in Clyman, WI to Floyd and Gertrude (Gensch) Sutton.

Bob graduated from Beaver Dam High School and then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and proudly served stateside as an Airman 1st Class and mechanic, during the Korean conflict.

In 1956, he married Thelma Bombard in Phillipsburg, Canada, and they later relocated to Sun Prairie, WI.

Bob worked for the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Department of Space Science and Engineering as an Engineering Technician for over forty years. He always did impeccable work and was recognized by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration for his contributions on the Galileo Project/STS 34, Atlantis, and on the Hubble Space Telescope Program. In addition, the Sutton Weather Station in Antarctica, established in 1994, was named for Bob’s contributions.

When Bob finally retired, he enjoyed keeping busy, completing projects in his workshop, hunting, fishing, tending his garden, and visiting with his neighbors while working on his yard. He was a proud grandpa and loved spending time with his grandsons, attending almost every one of their hockey games, orchestra concerts, school events, and birthdays without fail.

Bob is survived by his children: Mark Sutton, Dean (Susan) Sutton; grandsons: Ian and Dane Sutton; and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends and neighbors. Bob was preceded in death by his dear wife, Thelma Sutton, his parents, Floyd Oliver Sutton and Gertrude (Gensch) Sutton, his sister Donna Mae (Greinke) Beckner, and his brother, Gerald Sutton.

Per his wishes, private family services will be held. Bob’s final place of rest will be by Thelma’s side at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate that any donations considered be made to Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg, WI.

The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Agrace Hospice Care, Oak Park Place-Madison, Cress Funeral Services, and Good Shepard Episcopal Church for their kindness, care, and compassion for Bob during his journey. They would also like to thank all of Bob’s friends and neighbors for their care and concern during this time. Bob loved his family, friends, and neighbors very much and spoke fondly of them often.

