March 31, 1946—Oct. 22, 2022

ADAMS—Robert Felton, age 76, of Adams, WI, passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

A Celebration of Life memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, October 30, 2022 from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Lake Delton, WI.

Bob was born March 31, 1946, in Chicago, IL, the son of Charles and Teresa (Zartler) Felton. He married Patricia Cruse on April 15, 1967, in Wood Dale, IL.

He was a Bricklayer in Illinois for several years before the family moved to WI. The family ran Felton Farmstand for many years, selling their produce at their farm, and throughout the local area.

Later, Bob started River Road Outboard Service and worked servicing outboard motors, as well as storing boats and campers at the property.

A lifelong hunter and fisherman, a pastime and hobby that was passed on to his sons and his grandchildren; Bob loved to fish in Northern WI, the Eagle River area, Pickerel Lake in particular. The family bonded over hunting and fishing experiences, along with the preparations leading up to those events. The family farm was a great spot for gathering all year long. Many memories were made there over those years.

Bob loved going to flea markets, garage sales, auctions, gun shops, really any place where you might go to look around, maybe find a deal or two, and just chat with people about the day’s activities. He was always active, on the go, had a true entrepreneurial spirit, and finding a new project or opportunity to take on. The list of people that know Bob is long, he was always known for the businesses he ran, the activities he did and the places he traveled to, adding to the list of contacts and friends which enriched his life.

Robert is survived by his wife, Patricia; children: Andrew (Linda), Matthew (Kelly) and Joseph; grandchildren: Brittney (Chris) Peterson, Tonya (Logan) Goetz, Tayla (Justin) Ryce, Patrick Felton, Tamara Felton, Kristen Felton, and Aniston Felton; great-grandchildren: Brantley, McKinley and Everly Goetz. He is further survived by his siblings: Marie Baka, James Felton, and Michael (Jennifer) Felton. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Before you join those big Muskies or fly with the birds, make sure to stop at a flea market or two and find some lures or a new rod. Okay…

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations in Bob’s memory to be made to the Pickerel Lake Preservation Association, PO Box 183, Sayner, WI 54560.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lake Delton, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.