FOX LAKE - Robert Franklin Alderden, age 87, of Fox Lake, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at home with family by his side.
Bob was born on July 19, 1932, in Randolph, a son of Jacob and Agnes (Mussell) Alderden. He was a graduate from Randolph High School in 1950. In 1952, Bob enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served during the Korean War until 1956. After returning from the service, he attended Wisconsin State College at Platteville where he received his bachelor’s and master’s degree in industrial education. On August 21, 1965, he was united in marriage to Karen De Wald in Waterloo, Wis.. Bob taught at Columbus for two years, and was a teacher and football coach at Randolph High School for 30 years. He and his wife went on mission trips through the church to Nicaragua, Mexico and Kentucky. Bob and his wife spent their winters working for habitat for humanity for 7 years. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and in his younger years he enjoyed water skiing and teaching kids how to water ski. Bob was an active supporter of his wife’s Girl Scout activities. He was a member of the Fox Lake American Legion Post 521 and served on the consistory of the First Reformed Church in Randolph.
Bob is survived by his wife, Karen of Fox Lake; three children, Scott (Pamela) Alderden of Fox Lake, Sara (Lee) Fehrman of Juneau and Roberto (Simo) Amontagna of Italy; six grandchildren, Lindsey and Cobey Alderden, Alyssa and Ian Fehrman and Emma and Martina Amontagna; one sister, Inez Bryden; one sister-in-law, Rebecca (Ray) Jones; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, James (Helen) Alderden; three sisters, Melrose (Gerald) Van Dyke, Audrey (John) Fietz and Betty (Marv) Rahn; one brother-in-law, Clifford Bryden.
A celebration of life for Bob will be held from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at First Reformed Church, 406 South High Street, Randolph.
A memorial service for Bob will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Church with Pastor Luke Baehr officiating.
Bob chose to continue promoting education by donating his body to the UW School of Medicine.
A memorial fund has been directed to First Reformed Church’s Roof Fund.
The family would like to thank the Home Instead Caregivers, VA Caregiver Support Program and ADRC Program for their care and support for Bob.
Randolph Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.
