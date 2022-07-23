Robert G. Nenno

March 5, 1938—May 30, 2022

WINTER—Robert “Bob” G. Nenno of Winter, WI and formerly of Beaver Dam, passed away on May 30, 2022 at the age of 84 years.

Bob was born on March 5, 1938, the son of Gerald and Loretta Nenno. He was united in marriage to Mary Lou Strumberger on June 25, 1966 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Beaver Dam. Bob “Sluggo” graduated from Beaver Dam High School. He was employed and retired from Kraft Heinz in Beaver Dam. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and story-telling, and was an avid sports fan, especially the Chicago Bears.

Bob is survived by his sister, Marlene (Jerry) Berres; brothers: A.J. (Carol) Nenno and Terry (Jane) Nenno; sisters-in-law: Nicole (Gerald) Hupf and Janet Minnig; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou; parents, Gerald and Loretta; and other relatives.

A memorial gathering for Bob will be held on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 12:00 p.m.

