Robert Griffin (Bob), 82, Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS - Robert (Bob) Griffin, age 82, passed away peacefully with family by his side at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg, Wisconsin.
Bob was born on March 10, 1938, in Hoopeston, Ill. He married his teenage sweetheart, Betty, on New Year’s Eve in 1955. Bob and Betty moved their family to Wisconsin Dells in 1964. Bob was a jack of many trades throughout his career, construction, floor finishing, small engine repair, over-the-road truck driver, to name a few. He enjoyed working with his hands and was very crafty and mechanically inclined, as there wasn’t anything he couldn’t make or fix. Bob also enjoyed the outdoors and spent leisure time hunting, fishing, gold mining, raise/release monarch butterflies, and gardening.
Bob was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret Kerns and his brother, Kenneth Griffin. He is survived by his wife, Betty Griffin (Jensen); his daughters, Ellen Henke, Christina Weber, and Laura Jaggi (Rob); his sons, Timothy Griffin (Sue), Karl Griffin (Donna), and Michael Griffin (Traci); seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Per our dad’s request, a private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers or memorials, please send a contribution to the Carbone Cancer Center at UW- Madison.
Thank you for the love and support from family and friends during this time. Our dad will truly be missed!
The Family of Bob Griffin
Roseberry's Funeral Home
512 Main St. (PO Box 620)
Friendship, Wis. 53934
608-339-3551
608-237-2233 fax
