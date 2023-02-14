Aug. 22, 1932 – Feb. 11, 2023
POYNETTE – Lifelong area farmer and trucker, “Bob” Knuteson, died at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI, following a brief illness.
Bob is an honorable U.S. Army Veteran.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda (nee Perry); parents, Harold and Louise (nee Dodge) Knuteson; and three siblings.
Bob is survived by six children; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and his sister, Audrey (Tom) Luetscher, from Prairie Du Sac; other relatives and many friends.
Graveside services will be held at Dekorra Norwegian Lutheran Cemetery, Dekorra Township, WI, on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 1:30 p.m.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Poynette (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
