Robert Householder, 58, Mauston

Rob is survived by his wife of 32 years Linda; daughters and sons-in-law, Sara and Brandon Stroede of Onalaska, and Heidi and Adam Noe of Camp Douglas. He is also survived by his two future grandbabies, Baby Stroede due in April and Baby Noe due in June, whom he will be watching from above.

He is further survived by his five siblings, Kim and Ken Gabor, Gary and Debbie Householder, Karen and Tom Stoughtenger, Carl and Joleen Householder, Jr., and Janice and Mark Nicholson, his many nieces and nephews, extended family, and many friends.

Rob was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Ada; his nephew, Cody; and his father-in-law, Paul.

A visitation will be held at New Lisbon Community Center 100 E. Bridge St. on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 4 p.m. Rob has requested that you wear your Packers, Badgers, Brewers, Bucks, or Carl's Bright Spot attire and please do not wear black or dark colors, he wants it to be a celebration, not a funeral.

A private family spreading of ashes will be held at a later date.