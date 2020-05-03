Robert J. Andler, 89, Hampden

Robert graduated from Columbus in 1948, then worked for his brothers before he was drafted and left for Korea, serving from 1951-1953, in the 40th Division, becoming a crew chief on the L19 Bird Dog as a sergeant first class. Upon returning, he married Charlene (Liebenthal) on Jan. 26, 1954, at Zion Lutheran Church in Columbus and they farmed together all of their lives. Along with being a hard working steward of the land, he was well known for his service in local town government, as well as serving on the county board for 28 years. Upon retirement, Robert enjoyed fishing as well as wood working projects. Dear to his heart were his family, friends and priceless conversations at Gilbertson’s Store in Keyeser.