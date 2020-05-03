Robert J. Andler, 89, Hampden

HAMPDEN - Robert J. Andler, 89, peacefully passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Columbia Health Care Center, in Wyocena, after a brief stay. Robert was the youngest and last living child of Rudolph and Alma (Franz) Andler born in Columbus, on Dec. 11, 1930.
Robert graduated from Columbus in 1948, then worked for his brothers before he was drafted and left for Korea, serving from 1951-1953, in the 40th Division, becoming a crew chief on the L19 Bird Dog as a sergeant first class. Upon returning, he married Charlene (Liebenthal) on Jan. 26, 1954, at Zion Lutheran Church in Columbus and they farmed together all of their lives. Along with being a hard working steward of the land, he was well known for his service in local town government, as well as serving on the county board for 28 years. Upon retirement, Robert enjoyed fishing as well as wood working projects. Dear to his heart were his family, friends and priceless conversations at Gilbertson’s Store in Keyeser.
Survivors include Charlene; three sons, Glenn (Shirley) of Columbus, Gary “Smokey” (Rose) of Montello, and Gregg (Roxanne) of DeForest; and one daughter, Cheryl (Larry) Hebel of Poynette; grandchildren, April (Mike) Peterson, Corey (Lisa) Andler, Austin Andler, Trent (Samantha) Hebel, and Taylor Hebel; as well as, great-grandchildren Alyssa, Chantz, Raylan, Wyatt, Winona, and Clayton; along with other relatives and friends. He was preceeded in death by his parents; youngest son, Gale in 1993; brothers, Otto (Margaret), Russell (Dorothy), George (Marilla); and sisters, Lucille (Clarence) Westphal, Marjorie (Ivy) Selje, Evelyn (Fred) Sekel, and Phyllis (Whitey) Allsage.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, a private graveside service will be held at the Hampden Cemetery, with full military honors, with Vicar Rick Bursh officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates memorials to Spring Prairie Lutheran Church. The family would like to thank the nursing home for their excellent care.
Koepsell-Zeidler Funeral Home, Columbus is serving the family.
