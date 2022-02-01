PORTAGE—Robert J. “Bob” Brozowski, age 93, of Portage, passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022.Bob was born on September 3, 1928, in Milwaukee, the son of Joseph and Anna (Capek) Brozowski. He had worked as a tool and die maker. Bob married Elizabeth “Betty” Follstad on November 22, 1952. He was a member of St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, and Grace Lutheran Church in Menomonee Falls prior to coming to Portage.

He is survived by his wife, “Betty”; their sons, James (Mari) Brozowski and Paul (Terri) Brozowski; their daughter-in-law, Deborah Brozowski; three grandsons, Shane Brozowski, Matthew Brozowski, and Noah Brozowski; his sister-in-law, Shirley Brozowski; brother-in-law, Arnold (Jeanne) Follstad; numerous relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, their son, Mark, his brother, Edward, and his sister, Jean Brozowski.

Private memorial services will be at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Greg Hovland officiating. Inurnment will be private in Oak Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church for Devotional materials.

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage is assisting the family.