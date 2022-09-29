Feb. 1, 1943—Sept. 23, 2022

FOX LAKE—Robert J. “Bob” Kratz, Sr. age 79 of Fox Lake, died unexpectedly at his home on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at the Fox Lake Community Center in Fox Lake with Chaplin Dennis Richards officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may call on the family on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Immediately following the committal service, a luncheon will be served back at the community center.

Bob was born in Fond du Lac on Feb. 1, 1943 the son of Orville F. and Helen (Kahler) Kratz. He attended Fox Lake Publics Schools and was a 1961 graduate of Fox Lake High School. He attended Milton College, did mortuary apprenticeship in Janesville; and attended the Wisconsin Institute of Mortuary Science in Milwaukee. Bob was united in marriage to MaryAnn D. Casey on Dec. 28, 1963 at St. Mary’s Church (Annunciation) in Fox Lake. Following college, Bob moved his family to Ripon where he was employed for four years with Speed Queen working in the Personnel Department. In 1971, the family moved to Marshfield where he was employed by Rembs-Kundinger Funeral Home. Bob worked hard with long days and nights but managed to find time to be active with the local Jaycees and Jaycettes and the local Boy Scout program.

Early 1978, Bob and MaryAnn moved back to their home town when Bob took over the family business from his father Orville F. Kratz. Bob and MaryAnn continued to be active with the local Jaycees and Jaycettes and Bob with the local Boy Scouts while his sons were young. Being a people person, Bob joined and volunteered for many organizations such as Fox Lake Chamber of Commerce, City of Fox Lake Redevelopment Authority, Fox Lake Kiwanis, and Fox Lake Property Owners. In his later years, he became a charter member of the Fox Lake Lions Club where he loved to hold brat fry’s, do community projects and to volunteer at Wisconsin Lions Camp. Bob held various positions with the Lions Club outside the local group, including district chairman, and received the Wisconsin Birch-Strum Award, the highest award given to honor those who exemplify undying dedication and commitment to Lionism. In his free time, Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, collecting sports memorabilia of the Packers, Badgers and NASCAR, going out to eat, hence his nickname “be right back Bob” and having a night cap at local establishments. Many will remember him for his quick wit, a good joke but also as a caring man helping others in need.

Bob will be sadly missed and mourned by his children, Lori McConochie (John Sharp) of Cambria, Robert “Rob” Kratz, Jr. (Cindy Hulen) of Delafield and Steve Kratz (fiance, Gabie Goral) of Chilton; his grandchildren: Chandra Solis (TJ Lazewski), Deidra (Jon) Pahl, Alexandra (Brad) Grage, Chandler and Mylie Kratz, Ian Diels and Karissa (Eugene) Rataczak; his great-grandchildren: Brennon Engle (Isabella Hartl), Nicholas Pahl, Kyle and Brooklyn Grage, Karlee, Christopher and Cassie Jo Kratz; one great-great-granddaughter, Rosetta Marie Engle; one brother, Richard (Joan) Kratz of Stoughton; cousin, Marion Kratz of DePere; his ex-wife and friend, MaryAnn D. Casey of Fox Lake; nieces, nephews other relatives and many dear friends.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Rita Schram; son-in-law, Nicholas J. McConochie; granddaughter in infancy, Zoey Kratz; cousin, Donald Kratz and his best friend, Wayne Walker.

Memorials may be made out in memory of Lion Robert J. Kratz and sent to the Wisconsin Lions Camp, 3834 Cty Rd A, Rosholt, WI 54473.

The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Fox Lake is handling the arrangements. www.kratzfh.com.