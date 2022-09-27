FOX LAKE—Robert J. “Bob” Kratz, age 79, of Fox Lake, died unexpectedly at his home on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 at the Fox Lake Community Center in Fox Lake with Chaplin Dennis Richards officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may call on the family on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Immediately following the committal service, a luncheon will be served back at the community center.
A complete obituary will follow.
Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Fox Lake is serving Bob’s family. www.kratzfh.com.
