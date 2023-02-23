Dec. 24, 1934—Feb. 18, 2023

Robert J. (Woody, Red, Bobby) Pollock, age 88, passed away peacefully on February 18, 2023, while residing at Markesan Resident Home in Markesan, WI.

Robert was born on December 24, 1934, to Robert W. and Leilia (Olson) Pollock, and grew up in the Elroy and Mauston area. He loved the school houses that he attended. He proudly showed them off to his children, when they drove around in those areas. Robert married Cecelia Vonesh in 1954. They lived in Janesville, then moved to Milton, WI, and raised their family. While in Milton, Robert purchased the Merrifield School House and renovated it into his home, with the help of family and friends. They purchased “The Cabin” in Mauston in 1969. They were members of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Milton.

Robert’s first job was at Osset’s Funiture in Janesville, but it wasn’t long before he stared laying brick with his father Robert Sr. and Uncle Lenny Tracy. He learned masonry and built his own business. “Pollock Brothers Masonry,” with his brother and best friend Irey Pollock. They ran their business until 2008, when they retired from their business. Robert also has a second job at General Motors and was a proud UAW member. Robert retired in 1985, after over 30 years of service. His work ethic was an inspiration to his many children and grandchildren to come.

After Robert’s first wife passed away, he was lucky to find love again and married Shirley Rose in 1976. They lovingly raised their big, happy, blended family together. When Robert retired from GM, they moved to “The Cabin” which thru the previous years, was renovated into their home. Robert’s passions were cooking, canning and harvesting his huge garden every year. His many rose bushes were his pride and joy. When fishing season came, you could always find him on the water. He enjoyed hunting rabbits and squirrels with his brothers. He looked forward to deer season with his daughter and “Hunting Buddy,” Diana. They hunted in several locations for 33 years. It was a great bonding time where they shared stories and made memories to cherish. Robert always had time and was eager to help others with any tasks, including home improvement projects. He always took pride in maintaining his vehicles, mechanically or painting them and taught his children his skills

Robert is survived by his wife, Shirley of 47 years; their children: Tony Vonesh, Ted (Mary) Rose, daughter-in-law, Crystal Rose, Lorraine Secor, Diana (Jim Ryan) Schultz, Gilbert Pollock, Elaine Hagan, Regina (Brian Edwardson) Rose; 24 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren; brothers: Carl, Mike (Cheryl); sister-in-law, Pat; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was proceeded in death by his parents; his first wife, Cecelia; five children: Bert, Sandra, Neil, Bruce, Barry Rose; and three great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Jim Secor; four sisters: Patricia, Caroline, Elaine and Lillian;

seven brothers: Billy, David, Ruben, Daniel, Leo, Irey and Earl.

A special thank you to Markesan Resident Home, Agnesian Hospice Hope and Dr. Kohlenburg for the wonderful care and kindness given to our Father.

Crandall Funeral Home of Mauston is assisting the family, where visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. A memorial service will be held immediately after. Robert will be laid to rest at The Mauston-Oakwood Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to Crandall Funeral Home, 123 Elm St. Mauston, WI, 53948.