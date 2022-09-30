June 7, 1926 - Sept. 9, 2022

LAKE FOREST - Robert James Curry, Jr., 96, passed away peacefully at his home in Lake Forest, IL surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 7, 1926 in Oak Park, grew up in Baraboo, WI was formerly of Glenview and had been living in Lake Forest since 1989.

Bob was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin Madison and received his MBA in Business from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. He served his country as a young man in World War II and is a Veteran of the United States Navy. He was invited to join the FBI and was assigned to work alongside Albert Einstein and Robert Oppenheimer.

Bob was the owner of a network provider named Preferred Plan, Inc. for over twenty years where he created the first PPO network in Illinois.

He was a Freemason and a member of the Masonic Order of Chicago. He loved the University of Wisconsin and would donate to the school annually, eventually creating a scholarship program for football players.

Bob was an avid golfer and fisherman. He loved to exercise, had a great sense of humor and enjoyed traveling back home to Baraboo, WI. He was loved by all who knew him and will be missed dearly by family and friends.

He is survived by his three children: David Curry, Alison (Stephen) Curry-Heilman, Stephen Curry; six grandchildren: Estee, Anafran, Lieselle, Alexandra, A.J., James; and by his former wife, Elaine Curry.

Visitation will begin at 12:00 p.m. followed by a service at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rte. 176 one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) Libertyville. Memorial Contributions may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation at www.t2t.org For Info: (847) 362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.