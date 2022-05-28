Nov. 2, 1924—May 24, 2022

BARABOO—Robert John Madalon, age 97, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at his home in Baraboo.

Bob, the second of four children, was born at Devil’s Lake State Park on November 2, 1924, to Sebastian and Hulda (Krueger) Madalon. Bob’s early years were spent living in “Little Italy,” a residential area just south of the Devil’s Lake quarry. During Bob’s first two years of school, he walked three miles one way to Merrimac Elementary School, something he reminded his children of frequently. In 1930, his family moved into Baraboo to the area known as the “bloody third” ward because of its school of hard knocks. Bob attended Baraboo schools, graduating in 1942.

Like so many of the “Greatest Generation,” from 1943-1946 he proudly served his country in WWII. He fought in the Pacific, including the Battle of Okinawa and the Invasion of Ie Shima. He was honorably discharged in 1946.

Bob was a worker and a leader. As a boy, he was proud to deliver newspapers, caddy for two golfers at a time, and, at the Bar-be-que bowling alley, set two lanes of pins at once, jobs which helped sustain his family during the Great Depression. After the war, he worked at the car shops, serving as union president during the five month strike in 1951. Subsequent employment was at Badger Ordnance, Devil’s Lake State Park and, beginning in 1963, the Baraboo Post Office. His postal career began as a substitute. Through competitive exams he achieved positions as Superintendent of Mails, Assistant Postmaster, and Postmaster, retiring in 1985.

In 1951, Bob married Jewel Osborne at Trinity Episcopal Church. Together they raised three daughters, Julie, Jeanie, and Margie.

Bob was very civic-minded. He loved Baraboo. He was a charter member of the local Toastmasters chapter who, upon his recommendation, voted to name the group the “Baraboo Bluffers.” He was a 32nd degree Mason, a Zor Shriner, a member of the Baraboo Elks Club and the VFW. At the time of his death, Bob was currently serving his 17th year on Baraboo’s Police and Fire Commission, being reelected to a five year term at age 95. He was also in his 32nd year on Baraboo’s Board of Appeals. After 20-years, he reached the maximum years of service allowed on the local Selective Service Board.

For over 70-years Bob was an active member of Trinity Episcopal Church having served on its Vestry and as Junior and Senior Warden.

He is survived by two daughters: Jeanie Madalon and Margie (Terry) Baxter both of Baraboo; his beloved granddaughter, Lauren Baxter (Chris Berens) of Stevens Point; his beloved grandson, Ryan Baxter (Sarah Norman) of Austin, TX; son-in-law, Kevin (Annie) Bader of Cedar Rapids, IA; several nieces, one nephew, and many dear friends.

Bob was predeceased by his parents and Jewel; brothers, Eugene and Arnold Madalon; sister, Geraldine Camp Gleason; daughter, Julia Madalon-Bader; and granddaughter, Katherine Baxter.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Trinity Episcopal Church, 111 6th St., in Baraboo, with Father David Mowers officiating. The service will be live streamed at

https://facebook.com/trinitybaraboo. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the BALDWIN FUNERAL HOME, 520 East St., Baraboo. A Masonic service will be held at 7:00 p.m. following visitation. Continued visitation will take place on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be held in Walnut Hill Cemetery with military gravesite rights provided by the Baraboo Veterans

Honor Guard.

Memorials may be sent to: Trinity Episcopal Church or the Shriner’s Hospital for Children at:

We have lost a treasure. Bob loved people and building relationships. He was a faithful church member, a devoted family man, and a loyal friend, often being referred to as “Reverend” or “Pops.” Right to the end he displayed so many characteristics that we loved in him: a love of country, the quick one liners, the sense of humor, as well as a deep and earnest trust in the Lord Jesus. He was always his own guy, distinctly himself: selfless, charitable, and stubborn.

The last two years had been particularly difficult for him and, even though he could no longer drive, he stubbornly refused to sell his car. This became an on again, off again joke within the family. So now Dad, it’s time for us to get the last laugh. If anyone is interested in a 2005 Lexus LS 430, please email: rjmlexus@gmail.com.