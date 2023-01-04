Robert Kohls

Oct. 1, 1932—Dec. 23, 2022

GREEN BAY—Robert Louis Holzfurtner Kohls, 90, Green Bay, was called to our heavenly Father on December 23, 2022. He was born on October 1, 1932, in Milwaukee WI to Arthur William David Kohls and Irene Anna (Holzfurtner) Kohls.

He graduated from Wauwatosa High School in 1950 and Carroll College in 1954. He married Louise Agnes Ney on January 29, 1955. They raised eight children while living in various communities around Wisconsin (Milwaukee, Hannibal, Appleton, Peshtigo, New London, Hortonville, Juneau, Slinger, and North Lake). They were married for 67 years until Louise’s passing in April 2022.

Robert taught history and social studies at Hannibal High School in Taylor County, WI in the 1955-56 school year and subsequently at Appleton High School from 1957 to 1966. He became Principal at Peshtigo High School (WI) during the 1966-67 school year. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Superior in 1967 with a Master’s degree in Secondary School Administration. He was the Principal of Hortonville High School from 1967 to 1979, which included the tumultuous teachers’ strike of 1974. He became a salesman of audio-visual equipment to schools from 1979 to 1981. He finished his working career as Principal of Dodgeland High School in Juneau, WI from 1981 to 1989.

Outside of work Robert had many hobbies. Tying into his love of history, he and Louise traveled the US in retirement, visiting many close and distant relatives as part of family history research. This culminated in the writing of two genealogy books. He also enjoyed beekeeping for 30+ years, wood working, collecting trivets, coins, and stamps.

He was a timer for Lawrence University football and basketball games, as well as various high schools for over 50 years. He volunteered at the Germantown Historical Society from 1991 to 2006. He was a member of the faith community of St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church in North Lake, WI.

As an avid investor he participated in three different investment clubs over the years. Robert was an educator at heart, always willing to share his knowledge with others; be it beekeeping, genealogy, investing, or life skills. Many former students thanked him in later years for his guidance during their adolescence.

Robert is survived by his children: Gary Arthur (Joanne), Clint Louis (Tina Pakis), Scott Richard (Karen), Mark Alan (Nancy), Paula Rae Gabbard (Fred), Kevin Robert (Tammy), Kent Mitchell (Amy), Brian Earl; grandchildren: Max Mikros, Hali Kohls, Benjamin Kohls (Sarah), John Kohls (Rylee), Matthew Kohls, Greg Gabbard (Allyson), Allie Meller (Jon), Eric Gabbard (Conner), Kavanaugh Kohls, Annika Kohls, Trinity Kohls, Mikayla Kohls, Maxwell Kohls, Mia Kohls, Nathan Kohls, Timothy Kohls, Clare Kohls; great-grandchildren: Malachi Kohls, Ian Kohls, Tucker Kohls, Titus Kohls, Lucia Kohls, Margaret Kohls, William Gabbard, and Elliana Gabbard; grandchildren in-laws: Michael Frangiskakis (Susan), Kara Malatia (Kyler Baker), Randall Malatia, Anthony Malatia, Zach Miller (Dana), Emily Toporski, and Erin Toporski; in-laws: Connie Pilz (Al), Nancy Law Harris (Bob), Luke Ney (Barb), Mary McAllister, Kathy Boser Ney, and Kathy Brukwitzki Ney; many nieces and nephews including dedicated niece Beth Schroeder.

Robert was preceded in death by his wife Louise, his parents Arthur and Irene; his sister and brother-in-law Arlene Schroeder (Robert); his in-laws Joseph and Olivia Ney; brothers in-law Earl Ney (Frances), James Ney, John Ney, Tom McAllister, Dave Law, and grandson, Kurt Kohls.

Visitation will be at St John the Baptist Church, 2597 Glendale Ave, Green Bay from 10:00 to 11:30 AM on Tuesday, January 3, 2023; followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM officiated by Father Jim Lucas. The burial will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee on January 4, 2023.

In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to send a donation to the Germantown Historical Society, or to the Alzheimer’s Association. To send online condolences, please visit www.PfotenhauerFuneralHome.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Lisa Witte who helped Robert at home in North Lake; the staff and friends of Oak Park Place (Green Bay), and Promedica Hospice; the faith communities at St Teresa of Calcutta (North Lake) and St John the Baptist (Howard), and all those who prayed for him.