Robert L. Back was called to his Eternal Home on Nov. 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Robert was born on Dec. 8, 1945, son of Roger and Norma (nee Olson) Back. Bob grew up in Trempealeau County on a small farm where he learned to hunt and enjoy the outdoors. He was very civic minded, serving on the Hustisford school board for three terms and the Hubbard/Hustisford Sanitary Board for 32 years. Bob has dedicated 36 years of service to the Lion’s Club. He was a transporter of eye tissue and corneas for the Lion’s eye bank. He received the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award which is the highest award given in the Lion’s organization. He was a longtime member of St. Michael’s Church and served many years on the Church Council. Bob always believed in going above and beyond in everything he has done. The Lion’s Club motto “We Serve” and he truly has.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Anita (nee Tjoflat); his children, Russell, Julie, Janet and Karen (Jon) Cunningham; his grandchildren, Allison (Shane) Westphal, Josh, Grace and Morgan Back, Collin (Kelsi) and Anna Braunschweig, Josslyne, Avery and Jaden Kunz and Alec, McKenna, Ethan Cunningham; five great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Orion and Silas Westphal, and Paisley and Waylon Braunschweig; his brother, Lyman (Sue). Also, survived by his brother and sisters-in-law, David (Cindy), William (Maureen) Tjoflat, Jean Tjoflat, Ellen (Jeff) Hauser and Mary (Larry) George, and Kenneth Tjoflat; also survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Robert is preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Howard and Carolyn Tjoflat; his grandson, Rhett Back; brother, Perry; and his sister, LaVon (John) Wick.
Visitation is Friday, November 29th, 2019 from 5-7 pm. At St. Michael’s Lutheran Church, Hustisford, and Saturday, from 9-10:45 am. Funeral service will follow at St. Michael’s at 11:00 am. Rev. Donald Vojta is officiating. Interment at Hustisford Cemetery.
You have free articles remaining.
In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Michael’s Lutheran church or the Lion’s Eye Bank.
The BERNDT-LEDESMA FUNERAL HOME-HUSTISFORD is serving the family. Online condolences may be place on our website www.berndt-ledesma.com
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)