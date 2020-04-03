Robert L. Rehdantz, 91 of Portage passed away at home with family on April 2, 2020. Bob was born March 23, 1929 in Madison to Paul and Esther (Staudenmeyer) Rehdantz. He grew up in the Portage area and graduated from Portage High School in 1946.
Bob proudly served his country from 1950 – 1953 during the Korean Conflict. He spent 14 months in Germany.
Bob met Cloteen Jo Balliet on Aug. 8, 1947 and married her on Sept. 22, 1950, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. They had a loving partnership for 73 years.
Bob was a man of many talents, carpenter, farmer, square dancer (Hall of Fame Caller), handyman, garage door repairman and 4-H leader.
Over the years he enjoyed: Working on his Model A Ford. Going to the casino. Playing Euchre. Square dancing and round dancing, hunting, fishing and cutting wood. Most of all he loved helping people.
Bob became a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in 1947. He served on counsel, sang in the choir, mowed the lawn and cooked the brats. He also loved doing all other odd jobs around the church.
Bob had three special buddies, Dr. Paul Slavik, Chuck Mitchell, and Emil (Hans) Abegglin (deceased). They loved fishing, hunting, cutting /splitting wood and going for lunch.
He was preceded in death by Paul and Esther (Staudenmeyer) Rehdantz; brothers, George and Gordon; and son, Tony.
Bob is survived by his wife, Cloe; daughter, Christie (John) Rhinehart; granddaughter, Jody (Tim) Tilton; great-grandkids, Jocelyn and Tobyn Tilton. His extended family, Jeffery, Meghan, Jennifer, Saidey, John and Jesse Schwartz; sister-in-law, Shirley (Gordon) Rehdantz; and many nieces and nephews.
A private Christian burial will be held. There will be a celebration of life to be held in the future.
All memorials may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church.
Special thank you to Emergency room staff at Divine Savior, Agrace Hospice, Doctor’s Paul Slavik, Kathy Doyle, Beatriz Somoza. The staff at the VA hospital in Madison and VA clinic in Baraboo. KRATZ FUNERAL HOME-Portage (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) is assisting the family with arrangements.
