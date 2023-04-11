Robert L. Schmidt passed away peacefully at Mile Bluff Medical Center on April 3, 2023.

He was born to the late Louis and Grace (Mathison) Schmidt in the Township of Randolph, Columbia County. Bob was united in marriage to Faye Ann Koepp on May 19, 1951. Bob was later remarried to Leona (Fronk) April 24, 1992.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Grace, brother, Bernard, sister, Helen, his first wife, Faye and his second wife, Leona.

He is survived by his children: Gary Schmidt, Sherry (Gary) Doering, Vickie Schmidt, Deborah (Mike) Dumke and Dean Schmidt; stepchildren: Larry Winchel, LeRoy Winchel and Linette Greus; a cousin, Ruth Huyck; and his special friend, Daisy, the family dog; as well as many relatives and friends. Bob loved all of his 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Bob worked hard his entire life starting with area farms. He then worked for Findorf Construction, Badger Ordnance, Libby McNiel and Libby. He finished his career at Consolidated Freight as a truck driver.

Bob had many interests, he enjoyed hunting, trap shooting, bowling, softball and enjoying his time with his family. Bob had a wonderful personality and a great sense of humor. He never met a cat or dog he didn’t like.

At this time the family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at the Mile Bluff Medical Center, the EMS Crews of Mauston as well as the Mauston Police Department, they always treated Bob with dignity and the respect he deserved.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home in Baraboo, WI on April 15, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Sauk County Animal Shelter.