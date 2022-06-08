March 15, 1932—May 29, 2022

FRANKLIN—Robert Lee Starr, age 90, went home to heaven on May 29, 2022.

Loving husband of Barbara for 30 years. Beloved father of Linda (Paul) Winans, Tamia (Mark) Priestaf, Timothy (Mary) Starr; and step-father of James (Vickie) Martin, Jane (John) Steinmetz, and John (Linda) Martin. Blessed with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Patricia (Ronald) Potter, Janet (Mike) Pettigrew and James (Anne) Starr.

Bob was preceded in death by his first wife, Frances; and daughter, Kathryn Starr.

Graduated from Baraboo High School in 1950 and later went on to attend MATC in Madison. Founded Starr Insurance in Greendale in 1959. Services were held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Faith Community Church—Franklin or God Touched MKE. Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W. Janesville Rd., Hales Corners, WI is serving the family.