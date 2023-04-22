Nov. 3, 1981—April 19, 2023

PORTAGE – Robert LeRoy Benson III, “Bob”, passed away unexpectedly in the morning hours of April 19, 2023, at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau, WI, after a brief illness.

He was the son of David Benson and Mary (Collins) Benson. Bob was born on November 3, 1981.

He worked in retail sales for most of his adult life, most recently at Home Depot, where he was the Paint Department and Specialty Manager. Bob excelled and received numerous awards from Home Depot relating to Management and Customer Service. He was a quiet, kind, and gentle person, who was always willing to listen to friends and family, no matter what the issue was, or the time of day.

Bob is survived by his father, Dave (Tamara) of Harrisville, WI; mother, Mary Benson of Portage, WI; sisters: Jennifer (Sean) Hillsman of New Richland, MN and Jill (Jeff) Marshall of Olathe, KS; uncles: Doug Collins of Portage, WI and Joe (Shelley) Collins of Janesville, WI; aunts: Diane (Tom) Stein of North Freedom, WI and Janet (Gary) Schoppenhorst of Endeavor, WI; grandfather, Sam Edwards of Brookfield, WI; uncles: Robert L. Benson, Jr. of Honolulu, HI, Tony (Jennifer) Edwards of Mukwonago, WI, Chris (Laura) Edwards of East Salem, WI; step-sisters: Elli of Harrisville, Chelse (Dan) of Oxford, Naomi (Mike) of Oxford, Leah (Chris) of Mauston and Lydia (Kris) of Baraboo.

Memorial services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, (www.pmmfh.com), with Rev. Justin O’Boyle officiating. Inurnment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Portage. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home.

I will never forget my Son and the light which he has provided to the family and the world around him. A devout Christian, and Man of God who blessed us all with his presence and kind soul. He will be loved and missed always.