BARABOO—Robert Lyle Ahrensmeyer, age 84, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. Robert, son of Lyle and Selma (Mueller) Ahrensmeyer was born July 31, 1937. He was a graduate of Baraboo High School, Class of 1955. Robert served with the Wisconsin National Guards, 32nd Division. On Aug. 19, 1961 he was united in marriage to Carole Schneider. He was a longtime member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in North Freedom. Robert was a hard worker who farmed his entire life.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Carole; children: Linda (Larry) Wiese of Loganville, Larry (Laurie) Ahrensmeyer, James (Sarah) Ahrensmeyer; granddaughter, Allison Ahrensmeyer, all of Baraboo. He is further survived by is sister-in-law, Donna (Roger) Balfanz; brothers-in-law: Virgil Schneider, Harland Schneider, Michael (Lesley) Schneider; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Per his wishes, no services will be held. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.
