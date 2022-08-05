August 4, 1932—July 31, 2022

BEAVER DAM—Robert Oscar Horne, 89, went to the Lord on July 31, 2022.

A memorial gathering for Robert will be held on Thursday, August 11, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Beaver Dam.

A memorial service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Father Michael Tess officiating.

Robert was born on August 4, 1932 the son of Clarence B. and Ethel (Capps) Horne at LaGrange, Georgia. After finishing high school, he enlisted in the Air Force in 1949 and served for 21 years. He served in the Korean War 1950; he was stationed in Japan in 1955 and Newfoundland in 1959 and Germany in 1965. He retired from the US Air Force and then went to work at the Federal Prison as a correctional officer in Lompoc, California for 20 years.

He was married to Joyce Ann Horne on March 12, 1954 and lived in Lompoc, California until her death on March 30, 1998. Robert then moved to Wisconsin to live with his son and help find a home in Fall River, Wisconsin.

He met Marsha K. (Morgan) Nampel in November of 1999 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Beaver Dam. He took her traveling to California, a cruise to the Panama Canal and other islands along the way. They traveled to Maui, Hawaii, Colorado, Alabama, Oregon and Washington. Robert loved to play golf and did a lot of it after he retired from the Air Force. He enjoyed playing cards and especially loved to play with the grandchildren.

Robert married Marsha on June 14, 2009. Together they loved to take day trips from the Watermark Community and Activity Center. They loved going to Brewer games. He enjoyed watching the Packers, and all of the college football games especially the Badgers.

Robert enjoyed working at the Senior Center Woodshop. In 2002 they built toy cars that were given out at the Christmas parade. He also built birdhouses and feeders. He continued to enjoy the woodshop at the new Watermark until 2019. Robert also did woodworking at his home where he made birdhouses and feeders that were donated to St. Mark’s Episcopal Church for fundraising events. He enjoyed bowling, shooting pool and playing cards, especially a card game called Dirty Board at the Watermark.

Robert is survived by his wife of 13 years, Marsha; his two daughters: Cindy (Mike) Powell and their daughters Stephanie and Morgan Powell all of Lompoc, CA, Alesia (Tim) Pippins and their daughter Christy (Mario) Robertson all of Lompoc, CA; his son Michael (Kelly) Horne of Sioux City, Iowa and their children: Robert J. Horne and Jasmin (Jacob “Jake”) Fitzgerald of Fall River, WI, and Katheryn Horne and friend Ellie LaBoutan of Boulder, Colorado; his great grandchildren: Caily Anderson, Talecia and Marcus Grant, Cenna and Arthur Weston; step daughter Jasmine Robertson, step son Casey (Robin) Nampel and their children Landon and Donovan Nampel of Beaver Dam; his two sisters Lorelle Agustine of Squim, Washington and Lou (Jim) Mercer of Wetumpka, Alabama. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Joyce Ann Horne, infant sisters: Mildred, Josephine and Gladys; his brother Clarence B. Horne, Jr. and his sister Dorothy (Frank) Jewel.

The family would like to thank the nurses and entire staff of Randolph Health Services for the kind and thoughtful care they provide to Robert during his stay and their compassion and kindness shown to the whole family. Also, thank you to the staff of Hillside Hospice for the wonderful care given to Robert. We are all so grateful for you and your kindness will never be forgotten.

Instead of flowers, Robert’s family would like you to donate to Hillside Hospice or to Randolph Health Services.

