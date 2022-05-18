FALL RIVER—Robert R. “Bob” Robbins age 89, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Prairie Ridge Health, Columbus. He was born on September 1, 1932 in Waupun to Bernard and Loviala (Armga) Robbins. Bob served in the U.S. Army from 1953 until 1955 during the Korean War. Bob was married to Jane Beattie. From 1955 until 1996 he was supervisor and later president of the Fall River Foundry Group in Fall River. Bob served on the Fall River School District School Board, Fountain Prairie Township board, board of directors for Kirsh Foundries in Beaver Dam and the Columbus Community Hospital Foundation board of directors. Bob was a member of the Masonic Lodge #75 F&M. He flew to Washington DC in May of 2014 with the Badger Honor Flight.

Survivors include his wife, Jane of Columbus; four children: Marty (Martha) of Eagle River, Guy (Debra) of Fall River, Scott (Eileen) of Fall River, Sandy (Chris) Agnew of Fall River; AFS son, Trygve Lea of Norway; eleven grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren and one due this summer; sister, Bevalee Hilbert of Columbus; three sisters-in-law: Sally Price, Ruthie Juech and Karen Beattie; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM, on Friday, May 20, 2022, at the FALL RIVER UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, Fall River. Rev. Liz Alexander will officiate. Interment will be in the Fountain Prairie Cemetery, Town of Fountain Prairie with full military honors by the John C. Brossard VFW Post #2219. Memorials may be directed to the VFW Post #2219. Please share your online condolences with Bob’s family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.