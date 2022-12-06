Jan. 26, 1940—Dec. 3, 2022

PORTAGE—Robert Raymond Thalacker, 82 of Portage, Wisconsin passed away with his family around him on December 3, 2022.

Bob was born January 26, 1940, in Portage, Wisconsin, the son of Raymond and Veronica (Thiede) Thalacker. He graduated from Portage High School in 1958 and married his “hun” Garnet on October 6, 1979. Through his grade school years at St. Mary Catholic School, he was known for his love of football and basketball. When entering Portage High School, he started his freshman year playing varsity football. Bob participated in track as a low hurdler, through all four years of school. He was also the anchor man on the 880 yard relay team. The team excelled and they went to state his junior year.

When Bob wasn’t playing sports, he spent his time with his dad rabbit hunting on family friends farms. After graduation he joined the Air National Guard in Madison, WI for a 6 year term. Bob had a desire to work with his father who had opened up a barbering business in 1926. Bob then went to barbering school at the vocational school in Milwaukee in September of 1959. After his apprenticeship Bob moved back to Portage, WI, in September of 1964 and went into business with his father, Ray, which became Ray and Bob’s Barber Shop.

Bob and Garnet enjoyed their lives together. Everyone that knew them in the community could find them bowling, snowmobiling and fishing. Bob also enjoyed deer hunting on Garnet’s family farm in Buffalo Township in Wisconsin. Bob continued to play sports as an adult and enjoyed fast/slow pitch softball.

Bob and Garnet were known for their dedication to the community. You would often see them volunteering their time at the Knights of Columbus, mowing lawns, shoveling snow or gardening. Bob was a member of the Portage Rod and Gun Club, snowmobile clubs and he was on many bowling leagues. Bob and Garnet enjoyed their time fishing in Chetek.

Bob continued to barber at Bob Barber’s Shop until he “semi-retired” when his daughter, Debbie joined the business. Bob was such a hard worker and he never wanted to officially retire. He enjoyed the camaraderie at the barber shop and would still come in 2 days a week and occasionally did house calls for those that were sick.

Bob was an active member of the St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. He also belonged to the Knights of the Columbus, Dr. C.W. Henney, Council #1637, Portage, WI and was a 3rd and 4th degree. He also held office as the financial secretary. He was also known as “The Kitchen Boss” for the Friday night Fish Fry.

Bob was preceded in death by his love, Garnet Thalacker, his parents, Ray and Veronica, his grandson, Lucas Puterbaugh, aunts, uncles and many friends.

He is survived by a community that loved him so much, including his children; Corey (Vicky) Thalacker, Scott (Kyra) Thalacker, Debbie Puterbaugh, Donna Kral, Russ (Dorene) Puterbaugh and Jean (Mike) Sprankle. Their grandchildren, Lani (Jack) Williams, Lisa (Andy) Lindstrom, Jon Fischer, Michael Anacker, Leanna (Todd) Brock, Lindsey (Rodney) Bacon, Josh (Stevi) Thalacker, Nathan (April) Thalacker, Mitch (Jennifer) Thalacker and Tasia Thalacker. He had 17 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage, Wisconsin, on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Portage, with military honors provided by Portage Area Veterans Honor Guard. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus or to the family for a memorial.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.