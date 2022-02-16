KEYESER—Robert Reuben Bredeson (Bob, Dad, Papa, Brady, Wildman)—age 71, pedal to the metal—crossed the finished line and kept on going, February 8, 2022.

Robert was born at Fort Ord, California on June 12, 1950, to PFC Reuben W. Bredeson and Clara D. (Schmid) Bredeson.

Robert graduated DeForest High School, class of 1968.

Robert started working at a young age for Keyeser area farmers, doing various jobs. Robert retired from Kraft Oscar Meyer in 2013—after 39 years of service. Retirement couldn’t slow him down, so he continued with a position with Brakebush Brothers, Inc.

Robert married the love of his life, Carol Jean Nordness, on June 28, 1974, at Spring Prairie Lutheran in Keyeser, Wisconsin.

Robert worked hard and built a beautiful life for his wife and family. He was very proud of his grandchildren. He loved Mopar, hunting, fishing, archery, pool, euchre and was very proud of the years of service and dedication to the Poynette Bowhunters Club.

Robert was hardworking, honest and treated everyone with respect. He always beat the odds and never gave up. If a neighbor needed help—he would be there. He could fix anything.

Robert is survived by his bride, Carol, his children James K. Karow, Wisconsin Dells, Jenifer C. (Craig) Dobbs, Oxford, and William R. (Megs) Bredeson, Poynette. Grandchildren Hadli, Blayne, Truett and Delaney. Sister, Diane (Andrew) Anderson, and many treasured aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and countless cherished friends. Robert was a family man and loved like no other—he gave his best to everyone.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Reuben and Clara Bredeson.

A private memorial service will be held at Spring Prairie Lutheran Church, Keyeser, WI.A car cruise and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022. More information will be provided at a later date.

God speed, maybe faster after Dad checks out the engine.

